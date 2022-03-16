WATCH: Ralf Rangnick take aim at Atletico’s ’time-wasting antics’ after Manchester United’s Champions League exit

By Simon Evans Manchester - Manchester United's interim manager Ralf Rangnick took aim at Atletico Madrid for "time-wasting antics" after his team were eliminated from the Champions League by the Spanish champions.

A Renan Lodi header in the 41st minute earned a 1-0 win on the night for Atletico and a 2-1 aggregate victory that puts them into the last eight. "It was hard in the second half and always interrupted," said Rangnick. ALSO READ: WATCH: GOAT meets GOAT as Tom Brady watches Cristiano Ronaldo defy age logic

"There was always somebody lying on the floor. I would also say some curious refereeing decisions. I wouldn't say they were decisive but at least he fell too often for those time-wasting antics and four minutes at the end added on was a joke for me," he added. Ralf Rangnick reflects on the match and shares insight into where things went wrong. for Man United and his thoughts on the Elanga altercation in the build-up to the goal. #UCL — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) March 15, 2022 United had been on top before conceding against the run of play and they threw themselves forward after the break but came up against a solid Spanish defence. "I think we played a very good first half - exactly the way we wanted to play with a high energy level but we couldn't convert that into one or two goals," said the German.

ALSO READ: Jadon Sancho starting to show best form for Man Utd, says Ralf Rangnick "We had a few good moments where we should have scored but we didn't. Conceding that counter-attacking goal just before halftime didn't make life any easier," he added. Atletico coach Diego Simeone was full of praise for his team's commitment.

"This team will dive into a swimming pool whether there is water in it or not," he said. "When the team works as a team like this, it excites me. We were competitive. The goal gave us the advantage and in the second half there was brilliant collective work, one of the best this season, which leaves me happy," he said. Reuters