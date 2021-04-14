WATCH: Real Madrid bus attacked outside Anfield ahead of clash with Liverpool

CAPE TOWN – One of Real Madrid’s buses was pelted with bottles as it approached Anfield for their Champions League quarter-final second leg clash against Liverpool on Wednesday.

According to Sky Sports, when the buses parked up at the Kop end of the ground after the team had disembarked, it was apparent one pane of a double-glazed window had been smashed. Liverpool staff were seen cleaning up a pile of broken glass on the ground with Merseyside Police officers in attendance.

The report continued by stating that stewards could be seen ushering away supporters, who had gathered outside the ground, from near the bus as the clean-up operation got underway.

Hundreds of fans lined Anfield Road, very few wearing masks or observing social distancing, to greet both teams as they arrived.

Real Madrid lead 3-1 after an impressive first leg performance last week.