Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Thursday, October 27, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

WATCH: VAR damaging the game, says Antonio Conte after Spurs winner ruled out

Spurs coach Antonio Conte (C) reacts after being shown a red card by Dutch referee Danny Makkelie (obscured) after a disallowed goal in the closing minutes of their Champions League group D football match against Sporting Lisbon. Photo: Ben Stansall/AFP

Spurs coach Antonio Conte (C) reacts after being shown a red card by Dutch referee Danny Makkelie (obscured) after a disallowed goal in the closing minutes of their Champions League group D football match against Sporting Lisbon. Photo: Ben Stansall/AFP

Published 1h ago

Share

By Martyn Herman

London - Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte said VAR is doing "a lot of damage" to football after seeing a last-gasp Harry Kane goal controversially ruled out in the 1-1 Champions League Group D draw with Sporting on Wednesday.

Story continues below Advertisement

Kane fired home from close range with almost the last kick of the game in the fifth minute of stoppage time after Emerson Royal headed the ball across the goal.

After a VAR check lasting several minutes Tottenham's wild celebrations over a winner that would have sent them through to the last 16 turned to bitter frustration and Dutch referee Danny Makkelie sent off Conte for his reaction.

Photos of the decision with VAR lines added showed that Kane's knee may have been milimetres offside when Emerson headed the ball across, although the ball also came to Kane off a Sporting defender.

More on this

"I think the ball was in front of Kane and the goal is a goal. Yeah. I don't understand the line they put. It's very difficult to comment on this decision," Conte told BT Sport.

"VAR is doing a lot of damage. I want to see if in another stadium of a big team if they are ready to disallow this type of goal. I'd like to know this.

"A lot of injustice. I don't like this type of situation. I see not positive things," he added.

Story continues below Advertisement

Reuters

Related Topics:

Harry KaneTottenhamSoccer

Share

Recent stories by:

Reuters