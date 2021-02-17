We needed the win against RB Leipzig, says Liverpool's Juergen Klopp

BUDAPEST - Liverpool's 2-0 victory over RB Leipzig in their Champions League Round of 16 first leg on Tuesday was just what the doctor ordered, coach Juergen Klopp said after his team snapped their three-game losing run.

"It was the game we wanted, the game we needed," Klopp told reporters. "Leipzig can be a real monster, they overrun teams, they are really physical and tonight we controlled them in an exceptional way. We forced them to make mistakes. I am happy with the performance."

Liverpool, who had won the Champions League in 2019 and the Premier League title last season, have struggled for form in recent weeks.

Saturday's 3-1 defeat at Leicester City left them in sixth in the Premier League, 13 points behind leaders Manchester City having played a game more.

Klopp then had to shoot down speculation earlier this week that he could leave the Premier League champions and pledged to turn their season around.