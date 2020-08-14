SportSoccerUefa Champions League
Man City will play Lyon in the final Champions League QF match this weekend. Photo: Daniel Cole/AP.
What you should know: Champions League final QF clash between Man City-Lyon

Pep Guardiola's side will have to try to reach the semifinals for only the second time with Sergio Aguero still sidelined, recovering from knee surgery.

LISBON - A look at the last Champions League quarter-final between Manchester City and Lyon on Saturday:

The storyline

The one major trophy Manchester City has not won since its influx of investment from Abu Dhabi in 2008 is the European Cup. Pep Guardiola's side will have to try to reach the semi-finals for only the second time with Sergio Aguero still sidelined, recovering from knee surgery.

While City ousted record 13-time champion Real Madrid in the pandemic-delayed quarter-final, Lyon qualified for the unique last eight mini-tournament by beating Italian champion Juventus. Lyon has forward Memphis Depay fit again after a cruciate ligament injury.

In the group stage last season, Lyon was unbeaten against City — winning away at the English Premier League club and drawing at home.

Raheem Sterling celebrating a goal. Photo: Matthew Childs/Reuters

Top scorer

City: Raheem Sterling (31 goals).

Lyon: Moussa Dembélé (22 goals).

Key playmaker

City: Kevin De Bruyne (22 assists).

Lyon: Houssem Aouar (4 assists).

Top defender

City: Aymeric Laporte.

Lyon: Marcelo.

Domestic finish

City: Premier League (2nd), League Cup (winner), FA Cup (semifinals).

Lyon: Ligue 1 (7th), League Cup (runner-up), French Cup (semifinals).

European Cup best

City: Semifinals (2016).

Lyon: Semifinals (2010).

Revenue

City: 535.2 million pounds ($701 million).

Lyon: 309 million euros ($365.6 million).

Wage bill

City: 315.3 million pounds ($413 million).

Lyon: 130.9 million euros ($155 million).

Associated Press (AP)

