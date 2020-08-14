What you should know: Champions League final QF clash between Man City-Lyon

Pep Guardiola's side will have to try to reach the semifinals for only the second time with Sergio Aguero still sidelined, recovering from knee surgery.

LISBON - A look at the last Champions League quarter-final between Manchester City and Lyon on Saturday:

The storyline

The one major trophy Manchester City has not won since its influx of investment from Abu Dhabi in 2008 is the European Cup. Pep Guardiola's side will have to try to reach the semi-finals for only the second time with Sergio Aguero still sidelined, recovering from knee surgery.

While City ousted record 13-time champion Real Madrid in the pandemic-delayed quarter-final, Lyon qualified for the unique last eight mini-tournament by beating Italian champion Juventus. Lyon has forward Memphis Depay fit again after a cruciate ligament injury.