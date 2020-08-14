What you should know: Champions League final QF clash between Man City-Lyon
LISBON - A look at the last Champions League quarter-final between Manchester City and Lyon on Saturday:
The storyline
The one major trophy Manchester City has not won since its influx of investment from Abu Dhabi in 2008 is the European Cup. Pep Guardiola's side will have to try to reach the semi-finals for only the second time with Sergio Aguero still sidelined, recovering from knee surgery.
While City ousted record 13-time champion Real Madrid in the pandemic-delayed quarter-final, Lyon qualified for the unique last eight mini-tournament by beating Italian champion Juventus. Lyon has forward Memphis Depay fit again after a cruciate ligament injury.
In the group stage last season, Lyon was unbeaten against City — winning away at the English Premier League club and drawing at home.
Top scorer
City: Raheem Sterling (31 goals).
Lyon: Moussa Dembélé (22 goals).
Key playmaker
City: Kevin De Bruyne (22 assists).
Lyon: Houssem Aouar (4 assists).
Top defender
City: Aymeric Laporte.
Lyon: Marcelo.
🎙️ @RudiGarcia before #ManCityOL in the #UCL quarter-finals: "Eliminating Juventus gives us more confidence. We want to stay in Lisbon for a long time. Manchester City are big favourites but we want to spring a surprise on Saturday." pic.twitter.com/ACDisMRQql— OL English 🇬![CDATA[]]>🇧 (@OL_English) August 14, 2020
Domestic finish
City: Premier League (2nd), League Cup (winner), FA Cup (semifinals).
Lyon: Ligue 1 (7th), League Cup (runner-up), French Cup (semifinals).
European Cup best
City: Semifinals (2016).
Lyon: Semifinals (2010).
Revenue
City: 535.2 million pounds ($701 million).
Lyon: 309 million euros ($365.6 million).
Wage bill
City: 315.3 million pounds ($413 million).
Lyon: 130.9 million euros ($155 million).
