Wolfsburg's Mbabu tests positive for Covid-19

BERLIN – Wolfsburg defender Kevin Mbabu has tested positive for novel coronavirus and must enter quarantine, the club said on Saturday.

After the conclusion of the coronavirus-impacted Bundesliga at the end of June, Wolfsburg returned to training from a break on Saturday ahead of their Europa League last-16 second leg against Shakhtar Donetsk.

Mbabu's positive test is from Wednesday, a club statement said.

The 25-year-old Swiss will remain in home isolation.

"Kevin is currently symptom-free. We are now waiting to see how things develop and, as in previous months, are in close and very good contact with the Wolfsburg health authorities," said sporting director Marcel Schaefer.