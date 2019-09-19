Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane gestures during the match against PSG on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters/Charles Platiau

PARIS – Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane fumed at his team's lack of intensity after the 13-times European champions started their Champions League campaign with a chastening 3-0 defeat at Paris St Germain on Wednesday. Real, record 13-times European champions, were overwhelmed, especially in midfield, and failed to muster a single shot on target at the Parc des Princes.

“Clearly they were better than us in every department - in the way they played, in midfield,” the Frenchman told a news conference. “What upset me is that we did not put enough intensity in the game and at that level of competition, it's not possible.

“They're good at creating chances, that's not what worries me. What worries me is that lack of intensity,” Zidane added after Real suffered their first defeat of the season.

With their midfield players totally suffocated by the PSG duo of Idrissa Gueye and Marco Verratti, Real struggled to bring the ball forward.

“Failing to create proper chances with the players with have up front - Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema and Eden Hazard - is a weird feeling,” said Zidane. “You can play badly but if you have the intensity, if you fight for the ball, you're in the game,” he added.

Zinedine Zidane speaks with Real Madrid's Toni Kroos, Casemiro and Eder Militao. Photo: Reuters/Gonzalo Fuentes

PSG indeed showed more enthusiasm and Angel Di Maria opened the scoring in aggressive fashion, bursting into the area to connect at the near post with Juan Bernat's cross.

Gueye then burst through midfield to set up Di Maria for the second.

Keeper Thibaut Courtois was not at his best but Zidane brushed aside any criticism of the Belgian.

“It's everybody's fault. We win together, lose together,” he said.

Reuters



