Zidane wants Madrid to treat Inter clash like a final

MADRID - Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane says they cannot afford any more slip-ups if they are to qualify for the Champions League knockout stages and the players must be prepared for another physical battle at home to Inter Milan on Tuesday.

The Spanish champions prop up Group B with one point from two matches, having lost 3-2 to visitors Shakhtar Donetsk before snatching a 2-2 draw at Borussia Moenchengladbach last week.

"Inter are a good team, very physical and play good football. It's a final for us," Zidane told a news conference on Monday.

"There is always talk from the outside about what we have to change, but these guys are competitive. They want to win, and I can say this as a coach.

"We always aspire to win everything that we're involved in, we always want to show that we're good and that we want more."