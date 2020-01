UEFA find a way to fit Ronaldo into team of the year









UEFA changed the formation of their fans’ team of the year to accommodate Cristiano Ronaldo, it can be revealed. Photo: Andrew Medichini/AP Photo UEFA changed the formation of their fans’ team of the year to accommodate Cristiano Ronaldo, it can be revealed. European football’s governing body yesterday named the XI, which is voted for by fans. Featuring five Liverpool players, the team lines up in a rarely-used 4-2-4. The Portuguese finished fourth in the forwards category, behind rival Lionel Messi, Liverpool’s Sadio Mane and Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski. Unimpressed UEFA chiefs switched formation to include the Juventus star.

In doing so they dropped a midfielder, said to be Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante.

The move raises questions over the integrity of the exercise and fans of the Chelsea man, not to mention the player himself, may well be furious. It is also understood that the team was meant to be made public last week, but Ronaldo’s absence prompted the delay.

A source said: ‘This is really not good. Such is Ronaldo’s popularity at a senior level within the organisation, alarm bells sounded when he did not make the cut, and as a result the formation was changed.’

A UEFA spokesperson suggested the move was made thanks to Portugal’s Nations League win.

They added: ‘As a result, there are five UEFA Champions League winners and four UEFA Nations League finalists (including one winner). The formation changes on a regular basis and this year is no exception.’

Daily Mail