MOSCOW - Russia will do a good job hosting European Championship soccer matches next year, UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin said on Wednesday, days after a WADA committee recommended the country be banned from hosting major events.
Ceferin was speaking to Russian President Vladimir Putin during a visit to the country and praised the way Russia organised last year's World Cup.
"The World Cup was organised perfectly," Ceferin told Putin, referring to the month-long tournament.
"It was organised perfectly and I'm sure you are capable of organising top events."
The World Anti-Doping Agency's Compliance Review Committee said on Monday that Russia should not be allowed to host or bid for any major sporting event.