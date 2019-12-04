NYON – Football needs uncertainty, the head of European soccer body UEFA said on Wednesday, as he criticised the way VAR technology had changed the character of football matches.
Aleksander Ceferin said that UEFA would propose soccer's rulemaking IFAB make changes to the way the VAR system, officially introduced in 2018, was being implemented, though he did not want to give more details.
The use of VAR, where match officials use video replays to check decisions by the referee on the pitch and flag possible mistakes, has been surrounded by controversy over the last few months.
Critics say the system goes far beyond its original remit and that decisions are taking too long.
"The game is changing and we are afraid that it is changing too much," Ceferin told reporters following a UEFA executive committee meeting, adding that the search for refereeing perfection was futile.