UEFA refuses to light Munich stadium in rainbow colours for Germany-Hungary Euro match

MUNICH - UEFA on Tuesday rejected plans by the city of Munich to light the Allianz Arena in rainbow colours for the Germany-Hungary Euro 2020 match in support of the LGBT community and to protest at a law passed by the Hungarian government. "UEFA is a politically and religiously neutral organisation," said European football's governing body in a statement ahead of Wednesday's match.

The mayor of Munich, Dieter Reiter, had wanted the stadium in rainbow colours for the crucial Group F match to "send a visible sign of solidarity" with Hungary's lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) community.

Hungary's right-wing government last week passed a law banning the "promotion" of homosexuality to minors, outlawing any educational programmes or material in which homosexuality is mentioned. On Monday, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto claimed that plans to light the Munich stadium in rainbow colours was "harmful and dangerous".

While UEFA have rejected the request for the day of the match, it has suggested alternative dates for June 28, which is Christopher Street Liberation Day, or from July 3-9, the week of gay pride in Munich. UEFA have today shared with the DFB that they have stopped the review of the rainbow captain's armband worn by @Manuel_Neuer.



In a letter, the armband has been assessed as a team symbol for diversity and thus for a 'good cause.' #EURO2020 #GER pic.twitter.com/HFiAAQ6F5D — Germany (@DFB_Team_EN) June 20, 2021 The last European Championship match in Munich takes place on July 2.