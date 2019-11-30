FILE - UEFA deputy secretary general Giorgio Marchetti. Photo: Salvatore Di Nolfi/AP

BUCHAREST – Continental governing body UEFA are not worried about host nations failing to qualify for the multi-venue 2020 European Championships. Though it would be hoped hosts would qualify, "if not I'm sure the local football fans will enjoy what will be a great event," UEFA deputy general secretary Giorgio Marchetti told reporters ahead of Saturday's finals draw in Bucharest.

Azerbaijan are the only host definitely eliminated but either Romania or Hungary will join them while Scotland and Ireland must also survive March play-offs to reach the finals.

Between ensuring hosts play at home and the unknown four teams yet to qualifying, Marchetti admitted Saturday's event at the Romexpo conference centre would be a "different draw, different from the past as this is a different Euros."

Philippe Margraff, UEFA's head of revenue operations, said another 1 million tickets would be made available from Wednesday for fans of the 20 teams certain to participate.