FILE - UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin. Photo: Vasily Fedosenko/Reuters

LJUBLJANA – European football's governing body (UEFA) said on Tuesday that it would tell its member clubs and national teams not to play games in countries where women do not have full access to stadiums. UEFA's ruling executive committee agreed on Tuesday that it would "recommend to its 55 national associations and all European clubs not to play matches in countries where women have restricted access to stadiums".

UEFA did not specify which countries the action would impact.

Iran, however, has been the focus of attention since a female fan died earlier this month, after setting herself on fire to protest against her arrest for attending a match.

World governing body FIFA says it has been given assurances by Iranian authorities that their World Cup qualifier on October 10 against Cambodia in Tehran will be open to women.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said that his body did not have the power to punish European teams that might play in countries that do not allow unrestricted access to women, but stressed that there is wide support in his organisation for the approach.

