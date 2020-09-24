UEFA urge Super Cup fans to comply with Covid-19 safety measures
BERLIN - UEFA has urged fans attending Thursday night's European Super Cup final between Bayern Munich and Sevilla to comply with all safety measures amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Europe's governing body said that 15,500 fans are to be at the game, with attendance limited to around a quarter of the stadium's 60,000 capacity in the first UEFA game with fans since the return of football.
UEFA asked all fans to adhere to the special measures to prevent infections, such as maintaining social distance and wearing face masks when social distancing is not possible.
"We are working closely with the Hungarian Football Federation and its government to implement measures to ensure the health of all those attending and participating in the game," UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said.
The idea is to use the Super Cup final as a test to allow the return of fans to the stadiums.
"While it has been important to show that football can carry on in difficult times, without fans, the game has lost something of its character," Ceferin said.
"We hope to use the Super Cup in Budapest as a pilot that will begin to see the return of fans to our matches."
_______ will win 2020 #SuperCup in Budapest 😎 pic.twitter.com/7QAZM01zqr— UEFA #SuperCup (@ChampionsLeague) September 24, 2020
Each team had 3,000 tickets allocated but Sevilla returned 2,500 last week and many of the 2,100 originally expected Munich fans are also not likely to be there.
This came after German health authorities named Budapest a high risk area after a spike in Covid-19 cases, and Bavaria issued stricter quarantine rules.
DPA