Ukraine set to bid for 2030 World Cup - reports

a soccer fan cheers on his team

Kyrgyz fans cheer during a friendly soccer match between Kyrgyzstan and Russia at the Spartak Stadium in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, 24 September 2022. Russia have not played an international soccer match since the FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifier against Croatia on 14 November 2021. Picture: Igor Kovalenko/EPA

Published 1h ago

London - Ukraine is set to join Spain and Portugal in their bid to host the 2030 soccer World Cup, The Times reported on Monday.

Ukraine would host one of the groups in the tournament under the plan which is understood to have been sanctioned by Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelenskiy and the governments of Spain and Portugal, The Times said.

The new partnership is due to be announced by Spain and Portugal soccer chiefs during a news conference at European governing body UEFA's headquarters on Wednesday, the report added.

Reuters has contacted the sport's world governing body FIFA, which organises the World Cup, and UEFA for comment.

The 2022 World Cup will begin on Nov. 20 in Qatar, while the 2026 edition will be played in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

Reuters

