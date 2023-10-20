University of Fort Hare seal promotion to Super League, reach Sasol League National Championships final

The University of Fort Hare (UFH) achieved the improbable as they became the first varsity from the Eastern Cape to qualify for the Super League. Fort Hare beat Croesus 5-4 on penalties — after the match ended 1-1 in regulation time — in the Sasol League National Championships play-off semi-final on Friday afternoon.

It was a historic victory from the university that they’ll now join the cream of the crop in women’s football in the national league next season. Fort Hare will be joined in the Super League by Lindelani Ladies, the KwaZulu Natal also reaching the National Champs finals after beating Ramatlaohle. And with the bragging rights, trophy, and cheque of R200 000 still up for grabs, the team that emerges victorious from the battle at Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium on Sunday will win big.

Sure, Lindelani will be favourites heading into that match. These were their third National Champs in a row and had to overcome the challenges of injuries But UFH will return to the Eastern Cape having done themselves and the province very proud despite what happens on the day. This was their first ever qualification for the National Champs, and to achieve what they achieved is not child’s play especially with so many favourites standing in front of them.

But it’s not that Fort Hare came into this tournament blindfolded. They knew that it would take some grit, determination, and courage to achieve what they achieved. And that’s why they played a practice match with Super League homegirls Thunderbirds in their preparations before travelling a day before camp. Those preparations worked like a charm, the Asanda Mnakaniso coached team thumping Royal Wizards 4-2 in the opener, before beating Lindelani 1-0 in Group.

And with the semi-final final spot sealed, Gauteng representatives Groesus stood in their way at the iconic Petrus Molemela Stadium in the City of Roses. That battle started off well, with Nizole Ngece opening the scoring spree for UFH. But Croesus replied, with Koketso Mahlangu and Lerato Ruele ensuring they led at the break. The football gods, again, smiled on Fort Hare as Tshepiso Mokane conceded an own goal to take the match to penalties where ‘KwaNokheleji’ made history.