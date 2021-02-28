US Soccer scraps anthem-kneeling policy

United States Soccer on Saturday voted to end a ban on players kneeling during the national anthem, something they have done to protest racial inequality and police brutality.

More than 70% of the members of US Soccer's ruling body voted to scrap the policy requiring players to "stand respectfully" during the song. About 30% voted to keep the policy in place.

"We know that this is a very divisive issue within our country and throughout the world," US. Soccer President Cindy Parlow Cone told reporters.

"So I was not surprised that our membership was not 100% one way or the other.

The U.S. women's national team stood as a group during the anthem prior to their SheBelieves Cup game on Feb. 21 after some knelt in the tournament opener on Feb. 18.