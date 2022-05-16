UWC defeat champions Sundowns 2-0 in Hollywoodbets Women's Super League

Johannesburg — Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies were stunned by the University of the Western Cape as the reigning champions of the Hollywoodbets Super League lost their first match of the season on Sunday afternoon in Cape Town. It was a thrilling encounter as UWC became the first team to beat the current African champions. The hosts scored two unanswered goals against a side that has established itself as a dominant force in women’s football.

While this 2-0 win was no doubt the highlight of the weekend, there were seven other matches played on Sunday afternoon and some great football displayed. There were 24 goals scored across the board. The biggest winners of the day were Coal City Wizards who beat Golden Ladies 6-1 in Witbank, while Durban Ladies got their first win of the season with a 2-1 victory over First Touch FC in Durban. Ma-Indies Ladies beat CR Vasco Da Gama 3-2 in Cape Town. The Tshwane University of Technology failed to take advantage of playing in their backyard and shared the spoils with Thunderbird Ladies in a goalless draw. The University of Johannesburg had to dig deep to secure a 1-1 draw against Richmond United who had taken the lead at halftime.

The Free State derby, which produced a 2-2 draw, saw Tsunami Queens come out of their shell against Bloemfontein Celtic Ladies but gave away a 2-0 lead late in the match to settle for a share of the spoils. Siwelele drew inspiration from the crowd to come back strong and score two late goals.

