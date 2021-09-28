Victory Gomes leads the brigade of South African referees for World Cup qualifiers

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Football Association (SAFA) experienced referee Victor Gomes will be the whistle blower when Libya hosts Egypt in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers scheduled for October 11 at Benina Martyrs Stadium in Benghazi. Accredited by the Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA), Gomes is one of the most astute referees on the continent and around the globe. He’s been in charge of some of the top matches in his 13-year-old refereeing career.

In North Africa, Gomes won't be the only South African. He'll be assisted by his counterparts – Zakhele Siwela and Athenkosi Ndongeni. Siwela is gradually becoming a known figure globally, while Ndongeni is still building a name for himself. Meanwhile, Eugene Mdluli, another South African referee, will complete the brigade of referees as he’ll serve as the fourth commissioner, while Nigerian Babagana Kachalla is set to add a blend of West Africa as he’ll be the match commissioner. The South African refereeing quartet are set to come up against familiar faces on the Egyptian dugout after the Pharaohs recently unveiled Carlos Queiroz who had also served as the Bafana Bafana coach as their new commander in chief.