Villa's Grealish earns first England call-up as Rashford pulls out

LONDON - Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish was called up to the England squad on Monday for the first time as a replacement for the injured Marcus Rashford.

Grealish was not named by manager Gareth Southgate in the initial squad despite helping lift Villa out of the relegation zone with eight goals and six assists last season.

Manchester United forward Rashford withdrew as he continues to recover from an ankle injury.

"Gutted... never want to let this team down but these fixtures just came a little too soon for me," Rashford wrote on Twitter.

"I tried my best but I have to focus on starting the season at my strongest for club and country."