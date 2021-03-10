Wales boss Ryan Giggs to miss next three matches

Manager Ryan Giggs will not be involved in Wales' next three international fixtures, the country's football association (FAW) said on Wednesday.

Giggs was arrested in November on suspicion of assault following a disturbance at his home, although the former Manchester United winger has denied the allegations. British media reported he had his bail extended until May 1.

"The Football Association of Wales (FAW) and Ryan Giggs have mutually agreed that he will not be involved in the upcoming international camp," the FAW said in a statement.

Assistant coach Robert Page will take charge for the next three matches against Belgium, Mexico and the Czech Republic, as was the case during the last international window in November.

The Welsh squad for these games will be announced on March 15.