WATCH: Are these the top five goals in World Cup history?

Cape Town - In the 2022 World Cup less than a month away, will take an in-depth look at the history of the tournament, its stars, greatest matches and biggest controversies while looking at its present and future. Herman Gibbs picks his top five World Cup goals and explains why. 1. Diego Maradona v England (1986)

Argentina defeated England 2-1 in the 1986 World Cup quarter-final. Diego Maradona scored twice for Argentina, and both goals found their way into the history books. However, his first goal is revered as the greatest World Cup goal, and was voted “Goal of the Century”. Maradona’s dribble that day is not likely to be repeated ever again. He gained possession in his half, set off on a dribble and wormed his way past five England players before slipping the ball past goalkeeper Peter Shilton. His second goal, famously known as the “Hand of God” goal remains one of the iconic goals in World Cup history. 2. Zinedine Zidane v Italy (2006) It’s seldom that a penalty is considered an iconic World Cup goal, but French superstar Zinedine Zidane’s strike in the 2006 final remains one of the World Cup’s greatest-ever goals. His Panenkastyle (slow motion) penalty, in the seventh minute, hit the underside of the crossbar, while the Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon dived full-length to his right. The ball ricocheted off the bar and bounced just inside the goal line. Although the final was eventually decided on a penalty shoot-out (which Italy won 5-4), Zinedine was not around – he had been red-carded in extra time. Zidane headbutted Marco Materazzi, who fell to the ground.

3. Siphiwe Tshabalala v Mexico (2010) For South African fans, Siphiwe Tshabalala’s goal in the 2010 World Cup opening match at Soccer City was a highlight they will never forget. It will also go down as one of the finest scored at a World Cup. The diminutive Tshabalala ran onto a crossfield kick (wide of the Mexican defence) and unleashed a rasping drive across the face of the goal. The shot thudded off the top corner of the post and into the net for the opening goal of the 2010 showpiece. The aerobatic Mexican goalkeeper Oscar Perez ended up clutching fresh air as he tried to parry the shot. 4. Cristiano Ronaldo v Spain (2018)

Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo scored a sensational free-kick against Spain in a group match at the 2018 World Cup in Russia. Spain were leading 3-2 with two minutes left when Portugal were awarded a free-kick (Ronaldo had scored twice earlier). His kick looped head-high around the Spanish defensive wall and then just grazed the inside of the upright as it entered the goal. Spain’s goalkeeper David de Gea remained rooted to the ground as he watched the ball enter the net. The goal allowed Ronaldo to complete a rare World Cup hat-trick and force a draw against neighbours Spain. 5. Pele v Sweden (1958) At the 1958 World Cup, the world was first alerted to the outrageous talents of 17-year-old Brazilian striker Pele. After having scored four goals in the tournament before Brazil even reached the final against Sweden, Pele added two more. His first goal, however, was one of the greatest World Cup goals. He met the ball on his chest after it was kicked into Sweden’s goalmouth. As it was about to bounce, Pele flicked the ball over the head of a defender who had closed in on him. Next, he ran around the defender and cracked the ball on the volley to give Brazil a 3-1 lead.

