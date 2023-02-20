Accra — The body of Ghana winger Christian Atsu was flown home to Accra on Sunday evening, the day after he was found dead under a collapsed building in southern Turkey. Atsu had been missing since the 6 February earthquake following the collapse of an apartment building in Hatay. He was 31.

Draped in Ghana's national flag, Atsu's coffin was received at the capital's Kotoko International Airport by vice-president Mahamudu Bawumia and a large military honour guard.

"We hoped against hope, every day that passed, we prayed and prayed. But alas, when he was found, he was no more," Bawumia told a crowd of mourners on the tarmac. Atsu had been scheduled to fly out of southern Turkey hours before the quake, but Hatayspor's manager said on Friday the Ghanaian had opted to stay with the club after scoring the winning goal in a 5 February Super Lig match.

He joined Hatayspor in September last year after spells with English Premier League clubs Everton, Chelsea and Newcastle United. SEE ALSO: Family of earthquake victim Christian Atsu join emotional Newcastle tribute

