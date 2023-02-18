WATCH: Burnley’s Lyle Foster gets a special visit at Turf Moor

Johannesburg - Burnley striker Lyle Foster was smiling from ear to ear when he mingled with two compatriots who came to watch him play against Watford at Turf Moor this week. Following his record-breaking move to Burnley in January, Foster made his second EFL Championship cameo for his new club against Watford as they laboured to a 1-all draw.

That victory meant that they extended their lead to eight points at the top of the Champions standings with seven games to spare in pursuit of gaining promotion to the English Premier League. South African Foster, though, had some special visitors when their used and unused substitutes went for their drills after the match, following chants from the stands. ALSO READ: WATCH: Burnley announce Lyle Foster signing in brilliant animated clip

“Oh Lyle, come on. We are so proud of you man!” said one of the visiting fans before introducing themselves as Kevin and Lisa from Newlands, Johannesburg. Some fans from Joburg recently went to watch Lyle Foster live in Burnley to show some support.



Life is beautiful when we come together.



Video taken by: Lisa and Kevin from Newlands.



🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦pic.twitter.com/EqBzLDBV2f — Prince_Sobayeni_Sports (@PrinceSobayeni1) February 17, 2023 After the brief chat, the trio exchanged presents as Foster gave the pair his match-day jersey before they gave him a “gift from home” in return. Since his move to the club, Foster has received outpouring love and support from his supporters back home on social media as he’s the notable Bafana Bafana player who’s plying his trade in the English top two leagues.

ALSO READ: Lyle Foster should focus on his football at Burnley and avoid outside noise “The people back at home are really football fanatics. I think they are really happy that I am here and playing in England,” Foster told Simon Crabtree of Burnley TV after the game. 🗣️ @Crabbers checking in with Lyle Foster on his progress at @BurnleyOfficial, working with Vincent Kompany and the crazy reactions from South African fans 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/ReN4vFA5cy — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) February 16, 2023 “They’ve long for (a South African player that’s playing in England) for so long. So I am happy to be that guy. Hopefully I can deliver on the pitch to keep the smiles and good interactions going.”

