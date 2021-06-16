WATCH: Canadian-born goalkeeper scores crazy own-goal in game against Canada
CAPE TOWN – Canada’s men’s team qualified for the final stage of World Cup qualifying for the first time since 1997 after they beat Haiti 3-0 on Wednesday.
The game, however, will be remembered for the own goal scored Haiti goalkeeper and captain, Josue Duverger, a native of Montreal to give the home team the lead early in the second half.
Kevin Lafrance passed back toward his goalkeeper but Duverger fumbled and couldn't make his clearance in time. The ball slowly rolled inside the net as Duverger held his head in his hands in disbelief.
Cyle Larin added a second in the 74th minute and former Cardiff City striker Junior Hoilett came off the bench to add a third in the 89th minute of the game.
Canada, who feature Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies, will be hoping to qualify for their first World Cup since the 1986 edition in Mexico, where they finished as the worst team of the tournament.
