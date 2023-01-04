WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo sells out Mrpool Park for first training session at Al Nassr

Durban - Cristiano Ronaldo's first training session was more than successful as the 38-year-old Portuguese football icon appeared in front of a sell-out crowd at the Mrpool Park Stadium on Tuesday evening. The Portugal captain joined Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr on a 2-1/2 year contract, the club announced last Friday, after leaving Manchester United to become a free agent.

Mrpool Park, which has a capacity of 25 000 spectators, showed their excitement at the Ronaldo’s arrival, as the five-time Ballon d'Or winner stepped onto the pitch during his presentation to the Faris Najd (Knights of Najd) supporters beaming with joy. Once introduced (as if he needed any introduction), Ronaldo pledged he would not only help Al Nassr continue their success, but wished to contribute to the overall growth of the sport in the Middle Eastern nation. Ronaldo, with his family alongside him, waved to all the fans as he began a new adventure following a tumultuous last six months at both club and international levels.

The five-time UEFA Champions League winner has said he does not see his joining Al Nassr as a 'retirement' package but rather an opportunity to do in Asia what he has done all over Europe. Ronaldo also made a faux pas during his unveiling yesterday where he mistakenly called Saudi Arabia, South Africa much to the amusement of soccer fans in Mzanzi. Touchdown Riyadh 🤩@Cristiano #HalaRonaldo 💛

pic.twitter.com/ZUflrsBewX — AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) January 3, 2023 Ronaldo will have the added incentive to help Al Nassr reclaim their place at the top of Saudi Arabian top-flight football, having missed out on the league title and last claiming the trophy in the 2018/19 season.

