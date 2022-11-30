WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo to cushion Manchester United blow with R3 billion Saudi Arabia move?

Ronaldo was recently released from his contract at English giants Manchester United following a series of public spats with the manager Erik ten Hag, opposition supporters, while during an interview with Piers Morgan he criticised the way the club is being run.

His actions towards the club prompted his immediate dismissal and his removal from the club's mural at Old Trafford.

During his controversial interview with Morgan, Ronaldo himself stated that he had turned down a £350 million contract from a middle-eastern country at the beginning of the season as he sought to 'help' his beloved United under new manager Ten Hag.

German giants Bayern Munich, who were linked with Ronaldo at the beginning of the 2022-23 campaign, have once again publicly stated that they have no intention of luring the 37-year-old striker to the Bundesliga, the club's Sporting Director, Oliver Kahn stating that "We’ve considered it, we all love Ronaldo but strategy is different."