WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo to cushion Manchester United blow with R3 billion Saudi Arabia move?

Durban - Numerous reports club-less football icon Cristiano Ronaldo is set to join Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr after reportedly agreeing a staggering R3 billion rand a year contract agreement.
Ronaldo was recently released from his contract at English giants Manchester United following a series of public spats with the manager Erik ten Hag, opposition supporters, while during an interview with Piers Morgan he criticised the way the club is being run.
His actions towards the club prompted his immediate dismissal and his removal from the club's mural at Old Trafford.
During his controversial interview with Morgan, Ronaldo himself stated that he had turned down a £350 million contract from a middle-eastern country at the beginning of the season as he sought to 'help' his beloved United under new manager Ten Hag.
German giants Bayern Munich, who were linked with Ronaldo at the beginning of the 2022-23 campaign, have once again publicly stated that they have no intention of luring the 37-year-old striker to the Bundesliga, the club's Sporting Director, Oliver Kahn stating that "We’ve considered it, we all love Ronaldo but strategy is different."
However, it appears the highest scoring footballer of all time is set to find a new home in the Saudi Professional League in the colours of Al Nassr, for a lucrative bit of business as well.
The Portugal national team captain is currently involved at the Fifa World Cup in Qatar, looking to claim his first ever World Cup medal, the missing piece of an extraordinary career.