WATCH: ‘Danny Jordaan is not good for our football,’ says Ria Ledwaba

Durban - The South African Football Association (SAFA) vice-president Ria Ledwaba has claimed that the association's president Danny Jordaan is not the right man to lead the progress of the country's football. The 70-year-old retained his position after securing an astounding victory on Saturday. The incumbent president received 186 votes while Ledwaba managed just 27 and Solly Mohlabeng 8 and that ensured a further four years with Jordaan at the helm.

The 70-year-old Jordaan will now serve a third term as the president of the association, a position he has held since 2014. Ledwaba, who was one of two candidates vying to unseat Jordaan was clear on her feelings while addressing members of the media and expressed her displeasure at the outcomes of the National Elective Congress. ⚽️ NOT GOOD ⚽️



"I don't think he (Danny Jordaan) is good for our football, I believe he has done his part all these years he has been in football. I think you cannot have a football where it's a one-man show, that's the truth, they can say whatever they say, but the bottom line is that's how he rules at the association," said Ledwaba on a video on SABC Sport's Twitter page.

"If you look at the delegates, they are chosen by their regions, regions choose their leaders to be voted, but then you come to the congress and you are asked to withdraw your name." "On what mandate do you withdraw your name at the congress when you've been voted out there by the region out there. I believe that when people are nominated they must come to the congress and the congress must decide like they decided."