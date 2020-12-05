WATCH: FIFA approves maternity leave for women players

ZURICH - Professional women footballers are to be guaranteed maternity leave under new rules approved by FIFA on Friday, the global soccer body's president Gianni Infantino said.

Under the new rules, approved by the decision-making FIFA Council on Friday, a player will be given 14 weeks maternity leave and her club will be obliged to reintegrate her afterwards and provide adequate medical support.

"If we are serious about boosting the women's game, we have to look at all these aspects," Infantino told reporters.

"Female players need to have stability in their careers and if they take maternity leave, they should not have to worry about when they are ready to play again."

The rules will be incorporated into FIFA's regulations on the status and transfer of players and will be enforced worldwide.