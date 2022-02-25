WATCH: Fifa president Infantino fails to condemn Russian invasion of Ukraine

Johannesburg – World football body Fifa president Gianni Infantino on Thursday failed to condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine. As news of Russia invading Ukraine broke on Thursday, Infantino was asked during a press conference whether he would keep the Order of Friendship medal he was awarded by Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2019.

Infantino was also asked if he regretted any of his words of praise he has had for Putin in the past. ALSO READ: Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich banned from UK residence due to links with Russian government Instead of answering the question directly, he spoke about how sport can be a unifying force.

“We are constantly reflecting on the role of sport, particularly the role of sport in trying to bring people together in a peaceful environment,” said Infantino. “Even people and countries who don’t have relations or are in a conflict with each other. This is a constant in our thinking.” Video asking FIFA President Gianni Infantino if he’ll retain the Order of Friendship medal given to him by Vladimir Putin and if he has any regrets about praising the Russian leader so strongly in recent years, especially when the initial invasion of Ukraine happened in 2014 pic.twitter.com/Uf9aHmTWuq — Rob Harris (@RobHarris) February 24, 2022 Doubling down on his belief that sport can help bring people together, he kept dodging the question.

“I firmly believe sport can bring people together. Football is the people’s sport. It’s not about individuals, it’s about all the people from all over the world. If we had this press conference yesterday, maybe I would say something else. But today my thoughts are on all those people affected by this escalating conflict. And nothing else.” According to AP’s global sport correspondent rob Harris, Infantino and Fifa effectively silenced any further questions along the same lines. Though Fifa had earlier had done so earlier, it was a golden opportunity for Infantino himself to condemn the acts of Russia that has already seen 70 people killed in one day.