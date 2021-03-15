WATCH: Former Swiss captain Stephan Lichtsteiner retrains as a watchmaker

ZURICH - Switzerland's former soccer captain Stephan Lichtsteiner may have called time on his glittering sports career, but he has now started a new venture - training to become a watchmaker.

Lichtsteiner, who made 108 appearances for the Swiss national side, has started an internship lasting up to six months at Zurich firm Maurice de Mauriac.

"I want to do something productive," the 37-year-old former Juventus, Lazio and Arsenal defender told Reuters on Friday.

"If you are a banker ... you can do that for all your life, but if you are a footballer once you hit your mid 30s, you have to find something else to do."

Switzerland's former soccer captain Stephan Lichtsteiner may have called time on his glittering sports career, but he has now started a new venture - training to become a watchmaker https://t.co/9CEaYKMpB2 pic.twitter.com/sJBR1LIPpZ — Reuters (@Reuters) March 15, 2021

He said he would make a watch during his internship that would be sold off for charity. After that, he was open to the idea of becoming a full-time watchmaker but hadn't decided for sure and might still go back to sport.