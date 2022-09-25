WATCH: France U18 international abandoned amid blizzard of red cards

Paris — France's Under-18 international against Poland in Limoges on Sunday was cut short after the hosts collected four red cards in 20 minutes in the second half.
France, managed by World Cup winner Bernard Diomede, started the final match of the four-team tournament top of the table on goal difference from Poland.
The scores were tied 2-2 at halftime, but France began to unravel in the 55th minute when Paris Saint-Germain's Ilyes Housni, who had scored their opener, was sent off.
France U18 saw their match against Poland abandoned and awarded to the opposition after they picked up FOUR red cards.— Sam Street (@samstreetwrites) September 25, 2022
Darnel Eric Bile of Saint-Etienne got the final red card after this horror tackle and headbutt.
Video from @D_Givens_pic.twitter.com/7tmPtNvHEp
Jeanuel Belocian, a defender with Rennes, followed five minutes later.
In the 70th minute playing against nine men, Poland took the lead.
France continued to unravel with Le Havre defender Yoni Gomis, seeing red in the 72nd minute. Darnell Eric Bile, a Saint-Etienne attacker, following in the 75th minute.
Tournoi Lafarge avenir U18 Match arrêté après le quatrième carton rouge de l’équipe de France pic.twitter.com/PgaqaB2uWt— Stéphane Lefevre (@stephlefevre87) September 25, 2022
Even though France still had seven players on the field, the match was abandoned and Poland claimed the title.
