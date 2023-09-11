Spanish world champion Jenni Hermoso received an emotional tribute from her Mexican club, Pachuca, in their 2-1 victory over Pumas on Sunday in the Liga MX women's league. The 33-year-old returned to the Mexican club on Thursday for her first game since claiming the World Cup title.

Hermoso unveiled a mural in the hallways of the Hidalgo Stadium, then was greeted on the pitch before the match with a giant banner with her Women's World Cup photos and mariachi music. As her teammates and the crowd applauded ecstatically, she posed for the cameras and received a framed jersey with her number 10 on it, smiling and waving to the fans in the stands. Spanish soccer star and world champion Jenni Hermoso received a tribute from Pachuca, her club in Mexico, the same day Spanish Football Federation chief Luis Rubiales announced his resignation https://t.co/NYTZTQgpaK pic.twitter.com/VeMEFsKLs8 — Reuters (@Reuters) September 11, 2023 Pachuca took the win thanks to a first-half goal by Panamanian Marta Cox and a Pumas own goal on a shot by Viridiana Salazar. They sit in 10th place in the table with 13 points after four wins.