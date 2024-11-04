WATCH: Jose Mourinho's does hilarious knee slide before going on typical referee rant

Before Jose Mourinho went on an eight-minute post-match rant to slam the standard of refereeing in Türkiye, he almost injured himself by attempting a dramatic knee slide. Mourinho ran onto the pitch after Sofyan Amrabat’s late goal secured a 3-2 win for his Fenerbahce against Trabzonspor on Sunday night. He then tried to do a similar knee slide to the one he did in 2011 while coaching Real Madrid in a Champions League match against Manchester City.

But it went horribly wrong, as the self-proclaimed Special One’s knee got stuck in the ground and before falling forward on his face. The spirit was willing, but at 61 years old, Mourinho is better off leaving the knee slides for the players ... However, one thing Mourinho is still very good at is having a go at referees. And the Fenerbahce manager didn’t hold back after Sunday’s match.

I’m crying at this Jose Mourinho kneeslide 😭![CDATA[]]>😭![CDATA[]]>😭



What a man. pic.twitter.com/gOAgKKTA6M — george (@StokeyyG2) November 3, 2024 Mourinho was unhappy with Trabzonspor being awarded two penalties after VAR interventions, while saying “he didn’t know the whole truth” after agreeing to coach in the country.

"I blame the Fenerbahce people that brought me here," Mourinho told broadcaster beIN Sports. "They told me only half of the truth. "They didn't tell me the whole truth because if they told me the whole truth, I wouldn't come. "But, with half of the truth and my boys, we fight opponents and the system."

Mourinho then launched a personal attack on referee Oguzhan Cakir and VAR official Atilla Karaoglan, saying the latter was the “man of the match”. "The man of the match was Atilla Karaoglan," Mourinho said. "He [Karaoglan] was alert to give the two penalty decisions which the referee didn't give and then he was having Turkish tea when it was a clear penalty for us and he didn't give it.

"The ref was having Turkish tea, nobody abroad wants to watch Turkish league" 😮



Jose Mourinho was NOT happy with refereeing decisions made in Fenerbahce's win over Trabzonspor 😤pic.twitter.com/3ClRvZJOeL — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) November 4, 2024

"We didn't see him but he was the referee. The referee was just a little boy that was there on the pitch, but the referee was Atilla Karaoglan. "He goes from the invisible man to the most important man in the match. I think I am speaking on behalf of every Fenerbahce fan - we don't want him again. "We don't want him as a VAR. We don't want him on the pitch but, on the VAR, even less."