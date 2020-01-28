Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp has defended his decisision to use his under-23 squad against Shrewsbury Town in their FA Cup fourth-round replay, and said the Football Association did not consult "sports-responsible people" over dates for the game.
Liverpool drew 2-2 with the third-tier club on Sunday after which Klopp confirmed that no first-team player would feature in the replay because it clashed with the inaugural Premier League mid-season break.
The decision has attracted criticism, with Accrington Stanley owner Andy Holt calling for Liverpool to be fined.
In a news conference ahead of Liverpool's league trip to West Ham United on Wednesday, Klopp, who will also miss the replay, defended his position in a response lasting over seven minutes.
"I have to make decisions that aren't popular based on the situation we are in," he said. "Because we plan long-term I cannot plan when there is a real decisive period coming up.