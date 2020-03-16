WATCH: Komphela urges South Africans to be vigilant during coronavirus pandemic

Yesterday president Cyril Ramaphosa declared the pandemic a national disaster and put in place various measures to help curb the spread of the virus.

Komphela, a former Bafana Bafana coach and current Lamontville Golden Arrows boss started the video by putting sanitizer on his hands went on to say South African's must be careful during this time but not panic. One of South Africa's most well-known coaches has shared his voice in a bid to help the country deal with the coronavirus outbreak.





"Desperate times call for desperate measures. This is a time where we have to be vigilant but not paranoid. This is a time where we need to be aware but shouldn't panic. A time where our physical pain should not trigger a mental panic, so that we have a social hell. "

Komphela is well known for his rousing speeches on an off the field and this was no different as he went on to say whether or not you have Covid-19 you will be afftected.





"The amount of success will come from the level of awareness (of the virus), no arrogance, no ignorance either. You might not be infected, which is a good thing, but surely you are affected."





The cases of those infected with Covid-19 has increased dramatically since it was first announced in South Africa earlier this month.





Komphela is urging South Africans to adhere to the measures put in place as the government tries to slow the infection rate of the virus.





"So lets try comply, listen to medics and lets not be defiant. If there is a moment that South African have to come toghether and unite it is now. The rest of the world is united."





No word has been given as to what the Premier Soccer League will have decided in light of yesterday's briefing with Ramaphosa.





IOL Sport