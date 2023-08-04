Independent Online
Friday, August 4, 2023

WATCH: Mattéo Guendouzi finds out during a game that his home has been burgled

FILE - Matteo Guendouzi in action for Marseille. Photo: Jean Catuffe/DPPI via AFP

Published 2h ago

Former Arsenal midfielder Mattéo Guendouzi was still on the field during a pre-season friendly when he found out his home had been burgled.

Guendouzi, who now plays for Frensh Ligue 1 side Marselille, was in action against Bayer Leverkusen as they prepare for the upcoming football season.

Accoding to reports, Guendouzi’s partner and their young child were inside the house when criminals broken in made off with a Rolex valued at £172,000 (R4 million) among other things.

The France international is among a number of high profile footballers who have been victims of home invasions.

During last year’s World Cup in Qatar, England’s Raheem Sterling was given permission to fly home to be with his family after a break-in at his home.

Manchester City’s Joao Cancelo suffered facial injuries after being assaulted during an invasion in his home.

Just two weeks ago, giant Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnaruma and his partner were tied up as their home was ransacked by criminals as he was preparing to leave for the club’s pre-season tour.

