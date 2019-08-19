Zlatan Ibrahimovic made the list with an acrobatic volley against Toronto for LA Galaxy. Photo: Kelvin Kuo/USA Today Sports

LEIPZIG, Germany – Argentine superstar Lionel Messi and Swedish great Zlatan Ibrahimovic were short-listed for the Puskas Award for the best goal of the past season by world football governing body Fifa on Monday. The pair are among 10 who will now compete for public votes on the internet until September 1.

The overall winner will be picked by a committee choosing from the three most popular goals.

Messi was nominated for a chip against Real Betis for Barcelona, while Ibrahimovic made the list with an acrobatic volley against Toronto for LA Galaxy.

Matheus Cunha (Brazil/RB Leipzig), Ajara Nchout (Cameroon/Valerenga), Fabio Quagliarella (Italy/Sampdoria), Juan Fernando Quintero (Colombia/River Plate), Amy Rodriguez (US/Utah Royals), Billie Simpson (Northern Ireland/Cliftonville Ladies), Andros Townsend (England/Crystal Palace) and Daniel Zsori (Hungary/Debrecen) are the other footballers competing for the award presented at the world football gala in Milan on September 23.

