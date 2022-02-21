WATCH: New Zealand defender scores perfect hat-trick of own goals

In a She Believes Cup game played at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California on Sunday, the United States were too powerful for the Kiwis as they ran up an impress 5-0 win in what was their second game of the competition.

Cape Town — New Zealand defender Meikayla Moore found herself in the history books for the wrong reasons on Sunday evening after she scored a hat-trick of own goals in an international against the United States.

In the first, they could only manage a 0-0 draw against the Czech Republic.

In what was the perfect hat-trick, experienced defender Moore found the back of her own net first with her right foot, the second with her head a minute later, before making it 3-0 in the 35th minute with her left foot.

Moore was substituted in the 40th minute in the first half, and the United States would go on to score two more goals of their own to win the game 5-0.