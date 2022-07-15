WATCH: Ogun State FA Cup final goes viral after apparent match fixing caught on video

Johannesburg - The Ogun State FA Cup final match between Remo Stars and Ijebu United has gone viral after appearing to be caught in match fixing. In the video making rounds on social media, the two Nigerian-based outfits went straight into the lottery of penalty shootouts after the match ended 0-0 in regulation time.

Story continues below Advertisement

However, what started to raise eyebrows was when a Stars’ goalkeeper failed to move an inch after a timid spot-kick from a United player. But as if things couldn’t get worse in the fast-forwarded clip. A Stars’ player took to the penalty area to take his spot-kick only to balloon his effort for a throw-in with a wild swing of his boot.

Story continues below Advertisement

He put his hands on his head, appearing as though he was disappointed that he didn’t hit the target. If this isn’t Match Fixing, then I don’t know what it is.



Why is Nigerian football like this? Why don’t we ever want progress??



This is Ogun State FA Cup final between Remo Stars and Ijebu United 💔💔



pic.twitter.com/Mef2oU2gd1 — Ibukun Aluko (@IbkSports) July 14, 2022 In the end, though, it was the lower division side United that ran out 3-0 victors in the shootouts to claim the 2022 edition of their hometown tournament. Meanwhile, all eyes will be on top-flight outfit Stars as to whether they'll be able to shrug off their suspected match fixing acts when they host Niger Tornadoes in the last game of the league season on Sunday.

Story continues below Advertisement

Stars are third on the NPFL standings with 59 points, four and 15 behind the second placed Plateau United and champions Rivers United. They need to win against Tornadoes to consolidate their third-place finish. Kwara United are fourth with 58 points and will be away to Heartland in the showdown.

Story continues below Advertisement