Wednesday, November 20, 2024

WATCH: Peru footballer tragically killed after being struck by lightning

FILE - Jose Hugo de la Cruz Meza was rushed to hospital after being struck by lightning during a football match, but was declared dead upon arrival. Picture: Armand Hough / Independent Newspapers

Published Nov 4, 2024

Peruvian defender Jose Hugo de la Cruz Meza was killed after being struck by lightning during a football match that was being played during a storm.

Several other players were injured, while goalkeeper Juan Choca is in critical condition after severe burns from the strike during a match between Juventud Bellavista and Familia Chocca.

According to reports, the incident happened moments after the referee suspended play at the Coto Coto Stadium in Chicha, Huancayo. In a video that has gone viral, the players are seen walking off the field before a lightning bolt strikes close to De la Cruz Meza and Choca.

All the players fell to the ground because of the force of lightning strike. De la Cruz Meza was rushed to hospital, but was tragically declared dead upon arrival.

 

 

According to the National Weather Service in the United States, a lightning strike can result in a cardiac arrest (heart stopping) at the time of the injury, although some victims may appear to have a delayed death a few days later if they are resuscitated, but have suffered irreversible brain damage.

In 2018, South African footballer Luyanda Ntshangase lost his life after he was struck by lightning while playing for Maritzburg United.

The 21-year-old Ntshangase had been in an induced coma after being struck by lightning in a friendly match before he passed away.

In 1998, in a PSL match between Moroka Swallows and Jomo Cosmos, several players were struck by lightning and had to be rushed to hospital.

@JohnGoliath82

 

 

