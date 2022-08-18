WATCH: Pitso Mosimane humbled after receiving CAF Pro licence

Johannesburg — Pitso Mosomane, along with a handful of African-born coaches, has become one of the first recipients of a CAF Pro coaching licence, it was announced by Safa in Johannesburg on Thursday. After working toward the credential for the last three years, Mosimane will now be internationally recognised with the highest professional coaching qualification. The CAF Pro license is equivalent to that of a Uefa Pro Licence, which means that Mosimane can coach not only at the highest levels of Africa, but also Europe and elsewhere internationally.

Story continues below Advertisement

“I am humbled and a little emotional about all of this,” said Mosimane at the media briefing at Safa House, “because first, I am recognised by my home federation. “We did the course for the last three years, and for me to be a part of that program – you do not apply for that program, you are invited. They invited Florent Ibenge, who is a good friend of mine. From the west of Africa, they invited Aliou Sisse, who just won the Afcon (and) the legendary coach (Hassan) Shehata, who won all those trophies with Egypt. “I was lucky to be invited to be a part of that delegation,” Mosimane said while flanked by Safa president Danny Jordaan, members of the association's executive committee and CAF representatives; adding that the coaches were hosted by the Moroccan federation during the process.

“We had all the instructors from Fifa,” Mosimane continued, “who helped us deliver this (licence) because it is the first one ever on the continent. To be a part of that team, that group, you learn a lot." Mosimane is currently enjoying a hiatus from coaching at a professional level but is hard at work building his foundation, which is targeting the development of football at school level. The CAF Pro Licence, Mosimane explained, would help facilitate grass-root development in South Africa, starting in Gauteng and Polokwane, as he imparts his experience and knowledge to a new batch of players and individuals to teach and instruct at school level.

Story continues below Advertisement