WATCH: Rangers coach 'headbutts' Celtic women's boss

Glasgow — Police are investigating an alleged headbutt by Rangers assistant coach Craig McPherson on Celtic women's manager Fran Alonso, it was announced Tuesday. In footage shown by Sky Sports after the finish of Monday's Scottish Women's Premier League draw between the Glasgow arch rivals, McPherson seemed to aim a headbutt at the back of Alonso's head as the players were shaking hands.

🚨 Police Scotland confirm they are looking into the incident after last night's Old Firm where Rangers coach Craig McPherson appeared to headbutt Celtic boss Fran Alonso ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/5tNemK1e5j — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) March 28, 2023 A Police Scotland spokesperson told the BBC: "Inquiries to establish any criminality are at an early stage."

Rangers were on the brink of victory at Broadwood, the women's team's home ground, until Caitlin Hayes' stoppage-time equaliser ensured the clubs would share the points in a 1-1 draw. Alonso, who has previously worked under Ronald Koeman and Mauricio Pochettino at Everton and Southampton respectively, told Sky Sports he was called a "little rat" as the footage was shown to him after the match. "I don't know. You can see there, somebody pushed me from behind," said the 46-year-old Spaniard.

"I never talked to (McPherson) the whole game. "It's obviously disappointing to concede a goal in the last minute, I totally get it. But I don't know. "I was called a 'little rat', I don't know why."

Rangers women's head coach Malky Thomson, when asked about the incident after the match, said: "Without me seeing it at all, I don't know that I can comment on it. "If that's the case, then there will be an investigation and we'll obviously look at it." Celtic and Rangers have dominated Scottish men's football for decades, the Old Firm monopolising the domestic title for the best part of 40 years.

Yet it is the independent Glasgow City who lead the SWPL table by six points from Celtic, with third-placed Rangers, the reigning champions a further point behind. The men's Old Firm fixture has witnessed numerous violent clashes between rival fans fuelled by religious bigotry, with Rangers a predominately Protestant club and Celtic drawing the bulk of its support from Glasgow's Catholic community. But flare-ups between opposing coaching staffs have been rare.