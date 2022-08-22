WATCH: Referee Akhona Makalima on gsport Awards nomination - You should not stop dreaming

Centurion - South Africa’s Lara van Niekerk, Akhona Makalima and Cato Louw led the way in the 2022 Momentum gsport Awards nominees, which were announced on Monday. Swimmer Van Niekerk - who won double gold at the 2022 Commonwealth Games - is up for Momentum Athlete of the Year and Sasol Global Woman in Sport. Fifa-accredited Soccer referee Makalima is also one of the nominees in the Sasol Global Woman in Sport category, as well as vying for top honours in the Imperial African Woman In Sport.

Makalima, who got her big break officiating in the SA Premiership back in 2014 and more recently blew her whistle at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in July said: "For me to be nominated for these two big awards it means that I should not stop dreaming. You must not stop working, because when you step into the spotlight you are opening doors for people. “Being a female match official nominated for these awards, it says it’s Okay to be a woman and believe in what you do. I know I am a role model, and when I’m recognised like this it pushes me to work harder. I know there is a sister somewhere who is inspired by what I do.”

Van Niekerk said: It’s amazing to see how far I’ve come in a year. Last year I just missed out on qualifying for the Olympic Games. Coming back I made a deal with myself - that I’m never going to miss out on a qualification again, while I sit at home watching everyone else overseas having fun. “That drove me to work so much harder. I’m enjoying the ride so much, the people behind me and the support I’ve had.”

Van Niekerk also made a plea for more funding in swimming in South Africa. “I think it’s very important for young athletes like myself to get support. Swimming in South Africa, I think we get the least support of all the sports. So we have to do all the tours self-funded. That’s a very big factor that holds a lot of people back who can’t just go overseas to take part in a competition or to attend a training camp in South Africa to learn from others. “I think it’s important for people to start helping us (financially) so we can develop new athletes. Financially a lot of people are being held back, and I’m just in a very fortunate position that my parents have always been able to help me.”

Broadcaster Louw, meanwhile, heads the list for SuperSport Woman in TV award and the Woman in Radio category. The full list of nominees is available on gsport.co.za. @Golfhackno1

