WATCH: Roberto Carlos scores a penalty in one-off for English pub team

Shrewsbury - World Cup winner Roberto Carlos scored on his Sunday League debut for English pub team The Bull In The Barne on Friday, in front of a slightly smaller crowd than he was accustomed to during his days playing for Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu. The match was played before some 100 spectators at the Hanwood Village Hall Recreation Centre in Shrewsbury, with children of the St Thomas and St Anne's Primary school, which shares a border with the pitch, watching through the fence.

The 48-year-old, who was well-known for his swerving free kicks, hung up his boots in 2015, but was called back into action after the Shrewsbury & District League side acquired his services in a dream transfer raffle on auction website eBay. He came off the bench for a brief cameo in the first half, but was subbed off for a breather shortly after, before being brought back on late in the second half to take a penalty, which he buried in the bottom-right corner. Roberto Carlos played with a Sunday league team in England for a charity event, and he FaceTimed Sergio Ramos from the pub after the game 🤣



(via @ShropshireStar)pic.twitter.com/ZFGn0ZjU6A — B/R Football (@brfootball) March 4, 2022 Unfortunately, Carlos, who won the 2002 World Cup with Brazil and three Champions League and four La Liga titles with Real Madrid, was unable to inspire his side to victory against local rivals Harlescott Rangers as they lost the match 4-3.

"I'm very happy to be back playing," Carlos told the PA news agency. "Football is amazing and even though I've had the opportunity to play with the biggest names in world football, playing here is very enjoyable. Always good to score a goal." Carlos also made sure he was not the only former Real Madrid player involved, calling Spanish defender Sergio Ramos for a chat with the players during the post-match festivities. Reuters