Ronaldinho leaves Paraguay's Supreme Court after testifying in Asuncion. Photo: Jorge Adorno/Reuters
WATCH: Ronaldinho scores six in Paraguayan prison match

CAPE TOWN – While the world grapples with the outbreak of the coronavirus, Brazilian superstar Ronaldinho is enjoying himself in a Paraguayan prison.

The former Barcelona and AC Milan attacker was arrested in Paraguay last week after attemtping to enter the country with a fake visa.

But, instead of moping about, Ronaldinho, who was known to play the game with a smile on his face, was running rings around his fellow inmates in a prison game, finishing the match with an impressive haul of six goals in an 11-2 win for his side.

According to a report in Paraguay newspaper Hoy, Ronaldinho was talking to a prison official when when inmates saw him and encouraged him to join in.

Last week, a prison warden named Blas Vera told Reuters that the former World Cup winner was doing well in the prison.

“I see he is in good spirits, just like you see him on television, always smiling,” Vera was quoted in the report.

“Since yesterday [last week] he looks very well, he talks to his other inmates, he goes out to the patio,” he added.

