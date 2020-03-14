WATCH: Ronaldinho scores six in Paraguayan prison match
CAPE TOWN – While the world grapples with the outbreak of the coronavirus, Brazilian superstar Ronaldinho is enjoying himself in a Paraguayan prison.
The former Barcelona and AC Milan attacker was arrested in Paraguay last week after attemtping to enter the country with a fake visa.
But, instead of moping about, Ronaldinho, who was known to play the game with a smile on his face, was running rings around his fellow inmates in a prison game, finishing the match with an impressive haul of six goals in an 11-2 win for his side.
According to a report in Paraguay newspaper Hoy, Ronaldinho was talking to a prison official when when inmates saw him and encouraged him to join in.
Last week, a prison warden named Blas Vera told Reuters that the former World Cup winner was doing well in the prison.
¡G⚽⚽⚽⚽L de @10Ronaldinho!— Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) March 14, 2020
🤙 El brasileño volvió a tocar la pelota y así marcó en la cárcel de Paraguay.
(Vía: TW @HernanRSotelo) pic.twitter.com/Ee2HqCIQrW
“I see he is in good spirits, just like you see him on television, always smiling,” Vera was quoted in the report.
“Since yesterday [last week] he looks very well, he talks to his other inmates, he goes out to the patio,” he added.
INÉDITO |— Hernán Rodriguez (@HernanRSotelo) March 13, 2020
Al más puro estilo #FifaStreet 🇧🇷🏆
Ronaldinho Gaúcho jugando fútbol en la Agrupación Especializada pic.twitter.com/FWvHmRx4IN
