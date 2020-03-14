WATCH: Ronaldinho scores six in Paraguayan prison match

CAPE TOWN – While the world grapples with the outbreak of the coronavirus, Brazilian superstar Ronaldinho is enjoying himself in a Paraguayan prison.

The former Barcelona and AC Milan attacker was arrested in Paraguay last week after attemtping to enter the country with a fake visa.

But, instead of moping about, Ronaldinho, who was known to play the game with a smile on his face, was running rings around his fellow inmates in a prison game, finishing the match with an impressive haul of six goals in an 11-2 win for his side.

According to a report in Paraguay newspaper Hoy, Ronaldinho was talking to a prison official when when inmates saw him and encouraged him to join in.

Last week, a prison warden named Blas Vera told Reuters that the former World Cup winner was doing well in the prison.