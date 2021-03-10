WATCH: Soccer's new accidental handball rule explained

Soccer's lawmakers have said that an accidental attacking handball by a player that led to a team-mate scoring a goal would no longer be an offence.

The change to the law comes into effect worldwide from July 1 but crucially competitions have the flexibility to introduce the amendments prior to that date.

The new rule is bound to be met with mixed reactions all over the world, especially in England’s Premier League, where a number of controversial handball decisions have been made over the last couple of seasons.

However, it probably won’t address the inconsistency in the Premier League when it comes to awarding free kicks or penalties. For instance, Manchester United were awarded a late penalty against Brighton for what looked like a genuinely accidental, but were denied one against Chelsea after a blatant hanball.

WATCH BELOW: