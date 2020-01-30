Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said the decision to send off midfielder Nemanja Matic in Wednesday's 1-0 League Cup victory over Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium was an "absolute joke".
Matic, who scored the winner in the first half, was shown a yellow card for a foul on Riyad Mahrez before being given another 14 minutes from time for a foul on Ilkay Gundogan.
"It's hard to score with 11 here, never mind 10. Never a sending off. For me, an absolute joke," Solskjaer told British media.
"It's ironic really that he gets a yellow with his first foul, almost gets a yellow with his second foul, which isn't even a foul. The last one is a yellow, but a red overall? Nowhere near.
Despite winning the second leg United crashed out after a 3-2 aggregate defeat.