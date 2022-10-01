Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Saturday, October 1, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

WATCH: Stadium roof full of fans collapses during open training session

The advertising structure that collapsed in one of the stands of Monumental Stadium in Santiago on Friday.

The advertising structure that collapsed in one of the stands of Monumental Stadium in Santiago on Friday. At least five people were injured after the collapse at the stadium, where Colo Colo fans had gathered cheered on the team during training. Photo: Juan Eduardo Lopez/AFP

Published 1h ago

Share

Santiago - Several fans were injured after a section of Santiago's Monumental Stadium collapsed on Friday during an open training session hosted by Chilean club Colo Colo.

Footage on social media showed hundreds of cheering supporters in the stand before it gave way under their weight.

Story continues below Advertisement

"We regret the events that took place today… where a group of people did not respect the minimum standards of behaviour by climbing on to a structure for advertising, over which they jumped and caused part of it to collapse," Colo Colo said.

More on this

"Unfortunately, some of those involved were injured and were taken to the nearest medical centre."

The club did not specify how many people had been injured.

Colo Colo added that they would completely remove the damaged structure to avoid a similar accident in the future.

Story continues below Advertisement

"We confirm our commitment and willingness to the authorities to continue making all necessary improvements to ensure the safety of our fans."

Colo Colo's open practice, known as the "Arengazo", is a club tradition where fans get to cheer their team inside the stadium ahead of important games. They face Universidad Catolica in a derby clash on Sunday.

Wednesday's domestic cup game between Catolica and Universidad de Chile was suspended after Universidad de Chile's goalkeeper was struck by fireworks.

Story continues below Advertisement

Reuters

Related Topics:

Soccer

Share

Recent stories by:

Reuters